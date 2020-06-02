As India’s Covid-19 recovery rate improves, these states have more cured patients than active cases

india

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 09:28 IST

There is some good news amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country. While the infection has been spreading, the number of patients recovering from the disease is inceasing.

In 14 states, the number of recovered patients is more than those admitted to the hospital for Covid-19 treatment, according to data analysis doe by Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan.

According to Union health ministry data quoted by Hindustan 48 per cent of those who contracted the disease have been cured. The highest rate if recovery is in Punjab which has seen 86 per cent of its patients leaving the hospital competely recovered, according to the health ministry. Out of 2,301 patients in the state, 2,000 have been cured. Only 256 active cases are there in the state.

Next in line is Uttar Pradesh. Out of 8,075 patients, 4,843 have been discharged - a recovery rate of 60 per cent - and 3,015 are still in hospitals. In Tamil Nadu, out of the total 23,495 cases, 13,170 have recovered whereas 10,141 are still in hospital. The recovery rate here is just above 56 per cent.

Giving details about some other states, the health ministry data said that Telangana has 1,491 recovered patients out of total 2,792 (and 1,213 are in hospitals), Andhra Pradesh has 2,378 cured patients out of a total of 3,783. At least 1,341 patients are still in hospitals. Similarly, in Chandigarh 199 patients out of 294 have been cured or discharged and only 91 remain in hospitals.

The overall recovery rate in the country, now 48.19 per cent, has improved from 11.42 per cent on April 15 to 26.59 per cent on May 3 and to 38.29 per cent on May 18, the ministry said.

The ministry also said that there has been a steady decline in India’s Covid-19 fatality rate which now stands at 2.83 per cent, much lower than in countries like the US, the UK, France and Italy. From 3.3 per cent on April 15, it declined to 3.25 per cent on May 3 and came down further to 3.15 per cent on May 18, the ministry said.

“A steady decline can be seen in the case fatality rate in the country. The relatively low death rate is attributed to the continued focus on surveillance, timely case identification and clinical management of the cases,” the ministry said.

“Two specific trends are thus noticed, while the recovery rate is increasing on one hand, case fatality is going down on the other,” it said.The ministry also said that the testing capacity has increased in the country through 472 government and 204 private laboratories.

India is the seventh worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic in terms of the number of infections, after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.