Over 30% of patients recover in Delhi, Maharashtra near 6000 cases: Covid-19 state tally

india

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 09:45 IST

The number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 21,000-mark on Thursday. According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has jumped to 21,393. The figure includes 16,454 active cases, 4,257 patients who have been cured or discharged and 681 fatalities.

Gujarat has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases which now near the 2,500-mark. In Maharashtra, cases inch toward the 6,000-mark. 4 Indian states have more than 1000 coronavirus cases, these include Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi has more than 2000 coronavirus cases. 724 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the infection in the national capital which is more than 30% of the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi and second highest in the country after Maharashtra.

Here’s statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 5652 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 269 deaths so far while 789 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 2407 coronavirus cases and 179 recoveries so far. 103 people have died from the infection in the state.

Delhi

As many as 2248 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. 48 people have died from the infection while 724 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 1890 on Thursday. The state has reported 27 fatalities, and 230 patients have recovered from the infection.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 1629 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 635 recoveries and 18 Covid-19 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 1592 positive cases of coronavirus. 80 people have died from Covid-19 here while 148 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

1449 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 173 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 21 have died from the infection here.

Telangana

945 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. 194 people have made a recovery from the virus while 23 people have died from Covid-19.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 813 positive Covid-19 patients and 120 cases of recovery. 24 people have died.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 438 coronavirus cases on Thursday. Kerala has witnessed three deaths due to Covid-19 while 323 people have successfully recovered.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 427 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths. 131 people have been cured and discharged.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 407. 5 people have died from the infection while 92 were cured.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 262 and 251 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 16 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen three deaths. 140 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 49 in Punjab.

In West Bengal, 456 people have been infected by the coronavirus. There have been 15 deaths and 79 recoveries in the state. Odisha has 83 Covid-19 positive patients, 32 have recovered while one person has died. In Bihar, 143 people have tested positive for coronavirus, two people have died while 46 patients have recovered.

Assam has reported 35 Covid-19 cases, one person has died while 19 people have recovered. Uttarakhand has 46 coronavirus patients, 23 patients have recovered from the infection. In Chandigarh, 27 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 14 have recovered. Andaman has recorded 18 coronavirus cases, 11 have recovered. Chhattisgarh has recorded 36 cases of coronavirus and 26 people have recovered.

Ladakh has 18 patients, 14 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients have recovered. Himachal Pradesh has 40 cases, one patient has died and 18 have recovered. Pondicherry has reported seven cases, 3 have recovered. Jharkhand has 49 Covid-19 cases, 3 patients have died and 8 have recovered. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases and one death.

Manipur had reported two coronavirus cases, both patients have recovered. Tripura has two cases of coronavirus, one has recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, the Arunachal patient has recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

India entered the ninth day of the extended lockdown phase on Thursday.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.