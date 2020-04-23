Number of Covid-19 cases breach 21,000-mark in India, fatalities at 681

india

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 09:11 IST

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients reached 21,393 on Thursday and fatalities rose to 681, according to Union health ministry data.

India now has 16,454 active cases and the number of people who have been cured stands at 4,257 the health ministry’s dashboard showed at 8 am.

Maharashtra reported 6,710 cases of the coronavirus disease, including 789 discharged patients and 269 deaths. Gujarat has now become the second-worst hit state with 2,407 active cases and Delhi follows with 2,248 infections.

The government on Wednesday promulgated an ordinance to make attacks on health care workers non-bailable with maximum punishment of seven years in jail and Rs 5 lakh fine. The ordinance received President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent later in the day.

The Union Health Ministry also advised chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories to adopt adequate measures in ensuring the safety of health workers involved in Covid-19 services.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) called off its proposed ‘white alert’ and ‘black day’ protests scheduled for April 22 and 23 following a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah through video conference on Wednesday. The doctors’ body has been demanding that the Centre bring a law to protect healthcare workers from rising attacks at a time when they are battling Covid-19.