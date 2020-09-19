‘Over 500 ICU beds added for Covid-19 patients in a week’: Delhi health minister

india

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 18:38 IST

Over 500 intensive care unit (ICU) beds have been added in private sector hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in a week, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday during an interaction with the press.

“In the next two or three days, the numbers will go up further. ICU beds are being increased in the government hospitals as well. We are watching the capacity of all the hospitals regularly. Over 8,000 beds earmarked for the treatment of Covid-19 patients are still vacant. If need be, we will increase it further,” said Jain.

“Even on the beds with ventilators, not many need it. As the number of ICU beds will go up, the ventilator beds will slowly get free,” he said.

At present, there are 15,323 beds earmarked for the treatment of Covid-19 patients across government and private hospitals in the national capital. Of these, 7,025 or 45.8 percent beds were occupied as on Saturday evening, according to data from the government’s Delhi Corona app. There are a total of 2,909 ICU beds earmarked for Covid-19 in the city, of which 66.6 percent are currently occupied, data shows.

With the government scaling up testing for Covid-19, Delhi has been recording over 4,000 new cases of Covid-19 every day for nearly ten days now. However, the cumulative positivity rate – total number of positive cases among the total number of people tested in the city so far – dipped below 10 percent on Friday, the health minister added.

“The cumulative positivity rate of the cases reported so far has came down below 10 percent for the first time yesterday. So far, the positivity rate is 9.83 percent, earlier this was between 11 and 12 percent. The case fatality ratio (fraction of people who die among those tested positive) stands at 0.69 percent in the last ten days, and 2.05 percent cumulative for all deaths so far,” Jain said.

He also said that the proportion of RT-PCR looks skewed because Delhi government has scaled up testing. “Show me one case in Delhi where a person wanted to get tested but could not. Even if they want RT-PCR test they can get it. But for surveillance in people without symptoms, rapid antigen tests can be done in bulk. The testing guidelines have also been revised to remove the need for doctors’ prescriptions,” the minister said.

“In the last 10 to 12 days, we increased the number of tests, and in the last two days we have seen a downward trend in the positivity rate. The impact will be visible in the coming week,” he added.

When asked whether there was community transmission in Delhi, he said, “Community transmission is a technical term, but with so many cases being reported from Delhi and other parts of the country community transmission should have been accepted. But, it is only the Centre and scientists from ICMR who can say so, however the infection is spreading in the community.”