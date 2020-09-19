e-paper
Schools reopen from Monday: Are states ready? Latest guidelines

Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh have decided to resume classes.

india Updated: Sep 19, 2020 17:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Preparations are underway to open educational institutes in J&K for select classes after nearly six months closure due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.
Schools in some states will be resuming classes from September 21 after a gap of almost six months. According to centre’s guidelines, this will be the first step towards resuming educational institutions. Only senior students are allowed to come to the school voluntarily if they need guidance from their teachers. Schools in containment zones are not allowed to resume classes.

Guidelines for reopening schools

* Students would need written permission for parents to attend schools.

* There will be no assembly, no events. Cafeterias will also not open.

* Classes are advised to be held in open area.

* Schools will function at 50 per cent capacity. Online classes will continue.

* Mandatory thermal screening and hand sanitization at the entry

* Deep cleaning of all classes.

* School swimming pools will remain closed.

* Only asymptomatic staff and students will be allowed.

Are states ready?

Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh have decided to resume classes. The state governments have issued separate guidelines for the resumption of the classes. Preparations are underway to sanitize classrooms,install social distancing marks etc.

However, rest of the states have decided against the resumption of physical classes and continue with online classes instead.

The AAP government initially was in favour of allowing senior classes to attend schools but, on Friday, it notified that schools will remain closed until October 5.

On Saturday, Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel demanded that a task force be constituted to frame guidelines for holding online classes for school children. The MP also urged the government to help students from weaker sections of society who do not have access to computers or smartphones.

