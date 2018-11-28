Pakistan politicised ‘pious occasion’: India after Imran brings up Kashmir at Kartarpur

India on Wednesday termed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement on Kashmir, during the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, as “deeply regrettable” saying it was unfortunate the country chose to politicize the “pious occasion”, meant to realise the long pending demand of Sikh community.

“Deeply regrettable that Pakistan PM chose to politicise the pious occasion meant to realise the long pending demand of Sikh community to develop Kartarpur corridor by making unwarranted reference to J&K which is integral & inalienable part of India,” The ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

India also reminded Pakistan to fulfill its international obligations and take effective and credible action to stop providing shelter and all kinds of support to cross border terrorism from territories under its control.

In a reference to relations between India and Pakistan, Imran Khan said that it is unwise for two nuclear powers to go to war and therefore resolve impending issues, including that of Kashmir, through dialogue.

“I am saying that my party, I and my army are all standing together to on one page. We want to move forward. We want a civilised relationship. But we have one problem, that of Kashmir. I ask you, we have reached the moon, why can’t we solve this one issue. All we need is just two leaderships on both sides of the border to solve this issue. But it needs determination and a dream,” he said.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 18:20 IST