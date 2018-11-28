Can’t move forward by blaming each other, scoring points: Imran Khan to India at Kartarpur event

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan today called for both India and Pakistan to resolve their differences and come together to become better neighbours.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Kartarpur Corridor at Narowal in Pakistan, he said that his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, all the parties in the country and the Pakistan army were standing on one page.

He began by giving the example of Germany and France which had fought numerous wars against each other and how the two European countries had come together to be part of a unified European Union.

Imran Khan said that neither India, nor Pakistan would move forward both countries kept blaming each other, scoring points over each other.

“We should learn from our past and not live in it. The past teaches us that we must move forward. But here, we move forward and then we move backwards. We should have the determination and strength to improve our relationships and to live as good neighbours,” he said.

“Today, I am saying that my party, I and my army are all standing together to on one page. We want to move forward. We want a civilised relationship. But we have one problem, that of Kashmir. I ask you, we have reached the moon, why can’t we solve this one issue. All we need is just two leaderships on both sides of the border to solve this issue. But it needs determination and a dream,” Khan said while addressing the ceremony which was attended by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, government officials, Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri and foreign diplomats.

“If France and Germany who fought several wars can live in peace, why can’t India and Pakistan,” the prime minister said.

Khan said Pakistan and India cannot understand the opportunities God has given to them. He said whenever he visited India, he was told that politicians are united, but the army won’t allow the friendship between the two sides.

