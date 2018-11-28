Kartarpur corridor Live updates: Pakistan army chief general Qamar Javed Bajwa to attend groundbreaking ceremony

Prime Minister Imran Khan will on Wednesday lay the foundation stone for Kartarpur corridor, which will facilitate the visa-free travel of Indian Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu and Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had on Monday laid the foundation stone of a road, from Dera Baba Nanak town in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, which will connect the Kartarpur Corridor.

India had proposed the corridor to Pakistan around 20 years back. The issue recently came into focus after Sidhu visited Pakistan in August to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan as the prime minister.

Last week, Pakistan and India announced that they would develop the corridor on their respective side of the border to help Indian pilgrims visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Follow Live updates here:

12:38 pm IST Pakistan army chief general Qamar Javed Bajwa to attend Kartarpur corridor ceremony Pakistan army chief general Qamar Javed Bajwa will be attending the groundbreaking Kartarpur corridor ceremony. The issue of Kartarpur Sahib came into focus after minister Navjot Singh Sidhu visited Pakistan in August to attend the oath-taking ceremony of his cricketer-turned politician friend Khan as the Pakistan prime minister.



