Welcome Kartarpur Corridor but talks only after Pak stops terrorism: Sushma Swaraj

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday welcomed Pakistan’s decision to build the Kartarpur corridor but made it clear that this wasn’t going to be enough to get India back on the talks table.

Swaraj, who declined Islamabad’s invite to witness the ground-breaking ceremony for the corridor and deputed two ministers to represent India at the event, said the corridor had been a long awaited.

“For many years the Indian Government has been asking for this (Kartarpur) corridor, only now Pakistan responded positively. It doesn’t mean the bilateral dialogue will start because of this, terror and talks can’t go together,” she said in Telangana where she has come for election campaigning.

Sushma’s statement comes hours before Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan lays the foundation stone at the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the Kartarpur corridor.

Once built, the Kartarpur corridor will link Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, in Pakistan Punjab’s Narowal district, the final resting place of Guru Nanak. Narowal is also the international border with India, and facilitates Sikh pilgrims across the border.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is already in Pakistan to attend the event there. Union minister Hardeep Puri and Harsimrat Badal have also reached Pakistan.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 12:37 IST