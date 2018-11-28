Fight elections in Pakistan, you will win: Prime Minister Imran Khan tells Navjot Sidhu

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan today defended Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for his previous visit to Pakistan three months ago. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Kartarpur Corridor, Khan said that he did not understand why Sidhu had been criticised for visiting Pakistan three months ago.

Coming out in Sidhu’s defence, Khan said that he had come to Pakistan with a message of love and friendship. “I still don’t understand it. He had come with a message of friendship and love. He came here to talk of friendship between two nuclear powered countries. To think that two such countries can go to war against each other is foolish. Who will win? No one will win. We’ll both lose. What is the alternative then? Friendship is the alternative,” Khan said.

In the same breath, addressing Sidhu directly, Imran Khan told him that if he wanted he could come and contest elections in Pakistan. “Sidhu saab, if you come and fight elections in Pakistan’s Punjab, you will win,” Khan said assuringly.

Referring to the differences between the two countries, Khan said that both nations should resolve them at the earliest. “It should not be that we have to wait for Navjot Sidhu to become prime minister before we can have friendship between us,” Khan said.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 17:11 IST