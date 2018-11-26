Kartarpur corridor updates: Venkaiah Naidu to lay foundation stone today

Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu will today lay the foundation stone for the construction of a road corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan, which will help lakhs of Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the holy place throughout the year.

Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province is located across the Ravi River and is about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine. The demand to build a corridor linking India’s border district of Gurdaspur with the historic gurdwara, the final resting place of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak Dev, in Pakistan has been a long-pending demand of the Sikh community.

The Indian side of the corridor starts from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and extends up to the international border between India and Pakistan.

Here are the live updates:

10:40 am IST Corridor to provide easy access to devotees to pay obeisance: Arun Jaitley Today is a historic day, when foundation laying of Dera Baba Nanak-Kartarpur Sahib corridor is taking place. This day will be cherished in times to come when pilgrims will regularly visit the holy shrine across the international boarder hassle free, tweeted Union finance minister Arun Jaitley. Religious devotees in India will be facilitated by foundation laying of Dera Baba Nanak-Kartarpur Sahib road corridor up to international border with Pakistan. This corridor will provide easy access to devotees to pay obeisance at the historical and sacred shrines, added Jaitley.





10:05 am IST Kartarpur opening not a BJP-Akali event: Punjab minister SS Randhawa Just three hours ahead of the function to lay the foundation stone of a road which will link to the religiously significant Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara corridor, Punjab cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday appeared upset. Randhawa put black tape on the names of the ministers on the foundation stone. Punjab Minister SS Randhawa puts black tape on his,CM&other Punjab ministers' names on foundation stone.Says 'I did this in protest against Parkash&Sukhbir Badal's names on stone. Why is their name here? They are not part of executive, its not BJP-Akali event' #KartarpurCorridor pic.twitter.com/SoLhVIPWxI — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2018





9:20 am IST Sushma Swaraj declines Pak invitation to attend groundbreaking ceremony In October, Pakistan had invited External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu for the stone foundation ceremony in Pakistan. Swaraj declined the invite and said that she would not be unable to travel. India said ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri would represent the ceremony in Pakistan.



