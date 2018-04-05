Parliament live: After 20 days of washout, Rajya Sabha may pass bills on penultimate day

Parliament on Wednesday remained deadlocked for the 20th consecutive day as the TDP, the AIADMK and the Congress including some others stuck to their various demands even as the ruling BJP and others traded charges, blaming each other for the logjam.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day following noisy protests by AIADMK members demanding a Cauvery Management Board while the Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for a record 11 times due to noisy protests.

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and deputy chairman PJ Kurien tried their best to conduct the business to get the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill 2013 passed but failed as the opposition parties stuck to their demand.

Here are the live updates:

10.24pm: Opposition parties protest in Parliament against the government over bank scam issue, farmer crisis, no-confidence motion, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and disinvestment of Air India among other issues.

10am: Congress issues three line whip to its RajyaSabha MPs, asking them to be present in the House.

9.45am: The Rajya Sabha is expected to pass the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill 2013 and the Motor Vehicles amendment act before the Budget session ends on Friday.

9.30am: Members of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will forego their salary and allowances for 23 days to protest the current impasse in Parliament due to opposition disruptions.