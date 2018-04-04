Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned for the day as AIADMK MPs continue protests

The Budget session of Parliament had ended without transacting any business on Tuesday after both houses were adjourned for the day following protests.

Ever since the session has resumed after recess, daily disruptions have marred proceedings and the House has failed to transact any business amid clamour by parties to take up the no-confidence motion against the government.

The Budget session concludes this week on Friday.

Here are the live updates:

12.12pm: Lok Sabha adjourned till 11am on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

12.11pm: Sumitra Mahajan brings up no-confidence motions submitted to her. The Speaker says she cannot take them up unless there is order in the House and she can count the members.

12.05pm: Lok Sabha resumes. AIADMK MPs protest in the well of the House, raising slogans of ‘Don’t deceive Tamil people’ and ‘We want justice’.

11.22am: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm.

Naidu says, “We have not transacted any bills, country wants development, you are testing the patience of the people of the country. Please understand that the entire country is agitated with what is happening in the House.”

11.21am: RS chairman Venkaiah Naidu requests members to go back to their seats and participate in discussion on all the issues raised. “I have allowed every issue,” he says.

11.16am: Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar asks protesting members to go back to their seats.

11.13am: As ministers lay papers on the table, TDP MPs raise slogans of ‘Save Andhra Pradesh’.

MPs protest in the well of the House.

11.07am: In the Rajya Sabha, oath-taking ceremony of elected and re-elected MPs continues from yesterday. Forty-one members had taken oath on Tuesday.

11.06am: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after MPs raised slogans of ‘We want justice, we want Cauvery board’.

10.45am:

TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dresses up as a washerman to protest over demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh, other TDP MPs also staged protest in Parliament premises. Sivaprasad has earlier dressed up as a women & a school boy among others #Delhi pic.twitter.com/3QPTgJ129r — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018

9am: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu who is in Delhi demanding opposition’s support for no-confidence motion against NDA government