Parliament Live Updates: Cong walks out of LS before Rajnath’s statement on Trump’s Kashmir remark

The Lok Sabha monsoon session on Wednesday began with several papers to be laid on the table but din continues over US President’s statement on the Kashmir issue.

Earlier, Trump’s chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow came to defend the US president’s statement. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has submitted an Adjournment Notice seeking clarification from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The bill to amend the Right to Information Act, 2005, which has caused uproar among the Opposition will be moved by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The POCSO Act is also up for further consideration as Union minister Smriti Irani will move to further amend the Bill.

Zero hour notices have been given by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over the delay in the production of Vande Bharat Express and PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway has given a notice on the issues faced by migrants from Kashmir migrants. Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan will introduce the National Medical Commission Bill, 2019. The bill aims to provide for a medical education system that improves access to quality and affordable medical education, ensures availability of adequate and high quality medical professionals in all parts of the country.

12:23pm IST ‘Kashmir issue not discussed in Trump-Modi meeting: Defence Minister Speaking on the issue of US President Trump’s reported remarks on Kashmir, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha, “ As S Jaishankar ji (External Affairs Minister) said Kashmir issue was not discussed in President Trump and PM Modi meeting.” He added, “ There is no question of mediation in Kashmir issue as it will be against the Shimla agreement.”





12:20pm IST Cong walks out of LS before defence minister’s statement Congress walks out from Lok Sabha as defence minister Rajnath Singh rises to make statement on Kashmir mediation issue.





12:18pm IST Outgoing AIADMK MP breaks down during his farewell speech Outgoing AIADMK MP V Maitreyan broke down during his farewell speech in Rajya Sabha. He said, “At this juncture I place on record deep sense of gratitude towards my beloved leader, Amma (Jayalalithaa) for having immense faith in me & sending me to this House for 3 terms.” #WATCH Outgoing AIADMK MP V Maitreyan breaks down while giving farewell speech in Rajya Sabha; says, "At this juncture I place on record deep sense of gratitude towards my beloved leader, Amma (Jayalalithaa) for having immense faith in me & sending me to this House for 3 terms," pic.twitter.com/flFpqRqen4 — ANI (@ANI) 24 July 2019





12:16pm IST ‘Want to hear from horse’s mouth’: Cong asks PM to reply Congress says it wants the prime minister to reply on Trump’s Kashmir comment. “We want to hear from horse’s mouth,” says Congress, asking PM to respond on Kashmir mediation issue in Lok Sabha.





12:15pm IST Oppn protest on Trump’s Kashmir commet continues Opposition MPs continue to protest in Lok Sabha, seeking a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on statement of US President Donald Trump on Kashmir.





11:34 AM IST Congress parliamentary meeting underway Sonia Gandhi is chairing the meet where the recent Karnataka government collapse is likely to be discussed.





11:27 AM IST Donald Trump Kashmir mediation comment debate continues in Parliament Opposition MPs demand clarification from the Prime Minister over the Kashmir mediation issue.





11:26 AM IST Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha to hold a meeting with Congress and other opposition MPs The meeting will be held in the Parliamentary Office later today.





10:51 AM IST Sonia Gandhi arrives in the parliament, to chair meeting with all Congress Lok Sabha MPs UPA chairperson and Congress Parliamentary Party Chief Sonia Gandhi will hold a meeting with all Lok Sabha MPs today. Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chief Sonia Gandhi arrives at the Parliament, she will hold a meeting of all Congress* Lok Sabha MPs, today. pic.twitter.com/pGPSjszVkf — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019



