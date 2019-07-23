‘No such request made by PM Modi’, says foreign minister S Jaishankar on Trump’s Kashmir mediation claim

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that no request was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to US President Donald Trump regarding any mediation in Kashmir.

“I would like to categorically assure the House that no such request has been made by PM Modi,” S Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha, reports ANI.

The minister added that it has been India’s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. “The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally,” the minister said, a day after Trump in initial remarks with visiting Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday offered to help resolve the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan.

Trump said that PM Modi had made a similar request when they met a few weeks ago — a claim that was rejected by India.

“If I can help, I would love to be a mediator,” Trump said, following up on Khan’s request during a joint appearance in the White House that he would like the United States to help resolve the Kashmir issue.

The US, however, on Tuesday backtracked saying it would assist in India-Pakistan talks if both sides wanted and that Kashmir was a ‘bilateral issue’.

The United States went on to sternly remind Pakistan of its own responsibility and accountability in the resolution of the dispute, saying it needs to deliver peremptorily on counter-terrorism. “We believe the foundation for any successful dialogue between India and Pakistan is based on Pakistan taking sustained and irreversible steps against militants and terrorists on its territory,” said a US state department spokesperson.

