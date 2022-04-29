Patiala clashes: What happened and who said what

At least two people - one a police officer - were injured after violence in Punjab's Patiala on Friday. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed dozens of turbaned man - many waving flags and others brandishing swords - in a hostile stand-off triggered, police said, by one group trying to take out an unauthorised march to protest against the Khalistan movement. The group has been identified by police as Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) but it is unclear if they are connected to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in power in Maharashtra.

A curfew has been imposed till 6 am Saturday citing 'incidents of breach of peace and disputes between certain different groups... which can result in further disturbance of peace and maintenance of law and order in the state'.

What happened?

On Friday evening reports emerged of tension near a Kali temple in Patiala.

Trouble began when radical Sikh elements came out in large numbers to oppose a Khalistan Murdabad March organised by the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray).

Harish Singla, the executive president, led an anti-separatist march from Patiala's Arya Samaj Chowk to the Kali Devi temple. "The Shiv Sena will never allow Khalistan to be formed in Punjab or anywhere in India," Singla declared.

He was referring to reports Gurpatwant Pannu, convener of banned Sikhs for Justice outfit had led calls to mark the foundation day of Khalistan on April 29..

The Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) march was organised to oppose Pannu’s call.

In response a large number of Khalistan supporters gathered and the two sides began throwing stones at each other.

ANI visuals

A 56-second video shared by ANI showed dozens of men in a hostile and tense situation. The video also showed people throwing stones from the roof of nearby buildings, and swords could be seen in the hands of some on the ground.

Police could be seen trying to control the situation.

Patiala, Punjab | Seeing the problem of law and order here, police have been deployed. We are speaking with Shiv Sena's (one of the two groups) chief Harish Singla as they don't have any permission for the march: DSP pic.twitter.com/6QCGy2jZgy — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

Police response

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh reached the spot and 15 rounds were fired in the air to bring the situation under control.

A Hindu activist, Ashutosh Gautam, and a cop, Karamvir Singh, were among the injured.

Seeing the problem of law and order police have been deployed. We are speaking with Shiv Sena's (one of the two groups) chief Harish Singla as they don't have any permission for the march," a senior officer was quoted by ANI.

READ: 2 hurt in clashes near temple in Punjab's Patiala, CM's meet at 5.30pm

Political reactions

Chief minister Mann has called for calm and assured the people of the state that his government would not tolerate attempts to disturb the peace.

"The incident of clashes in Patiala are deeply unfortunate. I spoke with the DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state. Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance," he tweeted.

The incident of clashes in Patiala are deeply unfortunate. I spoke with the DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 29, 2022

Predictably the opposition has slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party on this incident, with Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa calling it 'complete anarchy'.

"Disturbing visuals from Patiala. It’s high time Punjab CM gets his house in order. Law & order has collapsed in past month with one incident after the other. CM should immediately visit Patiala with DGP Punjab," he tweeted.

The Congress was in power in Punjab till the February election, in which they were thumped by the AAP and ousted from power.

“Complete anarchy in the state”



Disturbing visuals from Patiala. It’s high time that Punjab CM gets his house in order. Law & order has collapsed in past one month with one incident after the other taking place in state. CM should immediately visit Patiala with DGP Punjab. — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) April 29, 2022

With input from ANI

