Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Patiala violence: Clashes near Kali temple, CM Mann says 'closely monitoring'
chandigarh news

Patiala violence: Clashes near Kali temple, CM Mann says 'closely monitoring'

Patiala violence: The Patiala Police said it was in talks with the local unit chief of Shiv Sena, one of the two groups involved in clashes.
Clashes erupted outside the Kali Mandir in Patiala, Punjab.(Twitter/ANI)
Clashes erupted outside the Kali Mandir in Patiala, Punjab.(Twitter/ANI)
Updated on Apr 29, 2022 03:08 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Clashes broke out between two groups near Kali Devi Mandir in Punjab's Patiala on Friday. The visuals shared by ANI show intense sloganeering and scuffle between the two groups. A person was caught on camera hurling stones from the terrace of a building. Some people were also seen holding swords and other weapons during the clashes.

The police personnel were seen trying to maintain calm in the premises.

"Seeing the problem of law and order here, police have been deployed. We are speaking with Shiv Sena (one of the groups) local unit chief Harish Singla as they don't have any permission for the march," a senior police official told ANI.

The state government is closely monitoring the situation, chief minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted, calling the violence 'deeply unfortunate'.

"The incident of clashes in Patiala are deeply unfortunate. I spoke with DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We're closely monitoring the situation and won't let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance," he said.

With input from ANI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
punjab patiala
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Gurugram, India - April 24, 2022: Police personnel present six men in alleged relation to the loot case of one crore rupees from a cash van at Subhash Chowk at Sohna road, in Gurugram, India, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Police personnel also recovered 75.50 lakh rupees from the accused. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times) (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

    Gurugram: Cops recover 7.9 lakh more, car in nearly 1 crore cash van loot case

    Gurugram: The police have recovered 7.9 lakh, a car, and a fake registration number plate of a vehicle in a 96.32 lakh loot case which took place on April 18, said the officials on Thursday. The recovery was made after six suspects, who were arrested in four days this week, confessed to the crime and made the revelations while in police remand, said the officials.

  • The 20-year-old deceased was identified as Aman Kumar, a native of Najibabad in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, said the police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    AC mechanic falls from sixth floor of Gurugram condominium while working, dies

    An air-conditioner mechanic allegedly died after falling from the sixth floor of a condominium in Gurugram Sector 82 around 6.30pm on Thursday, said the police. Inspector Rajender Kumar, station house officer of Kherki Daula police station, said that Kumar was repairing an AC, with one leg on a concrete visor outside the window, which allegedly collapsed and he fell down from the sixth floor. He died on the spot, the SHO added.

  • In Punjab, Patiala and Bathinda recorded highs of 43.6 degrees Celsius each.

    Blistering heat in Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram hottest at 45.6 deg Celsius

    Blistering heatwave conditions swept through Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with Gurugram recording a high of 45.6 degrees Celsius. Gurugram was the hottest place in Haryana, while common capital Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 44.5 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 43.6 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 44.4 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 44 degrees Celsius, Ambala 42.8 degrees Celsius and Karnal 42.7 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department report showed.

  • (HT PHOTO)

    Bihar: Over 100k farmers acquainted with climate-resilient agri methods

    Over 100,000 farmers have been acquainted with climate-resilient agricultural methods in Bihar since a pilot project was launched for the purpose in 2019 across 40 villages in eight districts. The project was extended to 190 villages across 38 districts in 2020. Bihar faces regular droughts and floods which prompted the government to take steps to save agriculture and agriculturists from the growing climate-related vulnerabilities. Fourteen cropping systems have been identified for demonstration.

  • The weatherman has forecast dry weather to continue over the south Bengal districts till the end of April.

    Heatwave condition singes Bengal; temperature crosses 44 degrees Celsius

    Purulia at the edge of Chota Nagpur plateau recorded a searing 44.3 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature on Thursday in West Bengal, as its neighbouring districts of Bankura, Jhargram and Paschim Bardhaman also reeled under heatwave conditions, the weather office said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out