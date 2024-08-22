Persuade farmers to end Shambhu blockade: Supreme Court to Punjab, Haryana

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked both Punjab and Haryana state governments to persuade agitating farmers to clear the highway along Shambhu border as it deferred decision on forming the expert committee for resolving concerns of farmers over minimum support price (MSP) and other issues till September 2. Punjab advocate general Gurminder Singh said the farmers have no issues with the opening of the highway. (HT file photo)

The bench headed by justice Surya Kant also permitted the two states to suggest the proposed terms of reference for the expert committee to comprise independent persons related with agriculture.

The bench, also comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan said, “On the composition of the committee and the issues to be resolved by them, we have done our homework. We will do that. But we request both states to assure the farmers that since now the court is considering having a forum for them to reach out with their grievances, the issue can be resolved only as per law.”

Punjab advocate general Gurminder Singh informed the court that the state officials held a meeting early this week with farmer unions and explored the possibility of clearing the Ambala-New Delhi national highway for partial movement of traffic, as suggested by the top court on August 12.

“The farmers have no issues with the opening of the highway. But they are firm on their resolve to agitate”, he said.

Singh further stated that the state was even open to permitting them to proceed on vehicles which are permissible according to the Motor Vehicles Act (MV Act).

The bench told Punjab AG, “You must persuade them to clear the highway and remove their tractor and trolleys.”

Singh said that the deliberations are still underway, and the farmer unions have sought time to get back on the state’s suggestion.

The court posted the matter on September 2 to consider passing further orders on the composition of the expert committee and its terms of reference.

Haryana’s additional advocate general Lokesh Singhal, who was also present in court, pointed out that the farmers are still insisting on travelling on tractors to march till Parliament.

The bench said, “In a democratic set-up, this kind of impressions are there. We want both states to make a joint initiative to persuade them (farmers). Your joint efforts can resolve the issue.”

The court further said that the committee to be set up will have a wider mandate to make suggestions that can amicably resolve the law-and-order situation arising from time to time.

It allowed both Punjab and Haryana to make recommendations on what issues they would like the committee to consider.

“Since you have interacted with farmers, you are aware of their concerns. You can point out which are the issues you would like to be resolved by the Union government. You can even suggest tentative issues which you think the committee should look into,” the bench said.

Passing a short order, the court said, “We have suggested to Punjab AG and Haryana AAG to submit proposed issues which will be subject matter of reference for the committee to be constituted by this court.”

The same was directed to be filed within a day or two.

Punjab AG requested the court to permit the state to suggest names of more experts to be nominated on the expert panel.

So far, Punjab had given only one name while Haryana came up with six names.

“We initially thought it would be a small committee of one or two persons. But now we would like to give a few more names to the court,” Singh said.

The bench allowed the request and said, “Whether it is a big or small committee, our intention is to give it some power to make recommendations. Our mandate to the committee will be to resolve the issue and give its suggestions.”

Singh told the court that it will hold another round of meetings with the farmer unions to crystallise the issues proposed for the committee.

The court said, “Meanwhile, the representatives of states shall continue to meet with farmers and shall apprise this court on the outcome of those meetings by the next date of hearing.”

The order of the court came while hearing an appeal filed by the Haryana government against an order of the Punjab and Haryana high court in July directing it to remove the barricades and allow traffic movement along Shambhu border.

The HC direction came on a petition filed by a local resident Uday Pratap Singh as the closure of the arterial road posed a serious situation to people staying in the immediate locality who frequented Ambala for medical treatment and other purposes.

The top court stayed the HC direction and had on August 12 favoured partial opening of the highway for ambulances, essential services, local residents and girl students required to travel inter-state for jobs, education, among others.

The police chiefs of both states were directed to convene a meeting and work out modalities for the same.