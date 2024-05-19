PM Modi 'concerned' over Iran's Raisi's chopper crash: ‘Pray for his well being’

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his concern over the reports of the helicopter crash with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, country's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other senior officials on board, saying that India stands in solidarity with the Iranian people in this hour of distress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iran President Ebrahim Raisi (File)

"Deeply concerned by reports regarding President Raisi's helicopter flight today. We stand in solidarity with the Iranian people in this hour of distress, and pray for the well-being of the President and his entourage," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Besides PM Modi, countries across the world including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Qatar expressed their sorrow over the accident and offered assistance and necessary support in the search for the missing helicopter and the investigation of the reasons for the accident.

Meanwhile, uncertainty hung over the fate of Raisi after a helicopter carrying the president and other senior officials crashed in the northwestern part of the country on Sunday when it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog.

The lives of Raisi and Amirabdollahian were "at risk following the helicopter crash", which happened on the way back from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan, an Iranian official told Reuters.

"We are still hopeful but information coming from the crash site is very concerning," he said.

State TV further reported that the crashed chopper has been found. It also quoted an official as saying that at least one passenger and a crew member had been in contact with rescuers.

Iranian state media said bad weather was the cause of the crash and was complicating rescue efforts. The chief of staff of Iran's army ordered all the resources of the army and the elite Revolutionary Guard to be put to use in search and rescue operations.

"It is dark and it has started raining, but the search continues. Rescue teams have reached the area ... however, the rain has created mud, making the search difficult," a local reporter told state TV.

Meanwhile, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei further sought to reassure Iranians, saying there would be no disruption to state affairs.

(With inputs from agencies)