Helicopter carrying Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi crashes. What we know so far
May 19, 2024 08:55 PM IST
Ebrahim Raisi helicopter crash: It is not yet known if Ebrahim Raisi or any other passengers in the helicopter were hurt in the incident.
Ebrahim Raisi helicopter crash: A helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior officials crashed in the northwestern part of the region on Sunday.
Raisi was returning from neighbouring Azerbaijan when the incident took place.
Iran's state television has described the area of the incident as being near Jolfa, a city on the border with the nation of Azerbaijan, some 600 kilometres (375 miles) northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran.
It is not yet known if Raisi or any other passengers in the helicopter were hurt in the incident.
Iran Raisi's helicopter crashes: Here's what we know so far.
- Iran's interior minister says rescuers are still trying to reach the site of the incident, but their efforts are being hampered due to poor weather conditions.
- Heavy rains and fog were reported in the area with some wind, which might have led to the crash or, as described by some media reports, “hard landing”.
- Interior minister Ahmad Vahidi told Iran’s state television that due to the tough weather conditions, it may take time for the search and rescue team to reach the crash site.
- He also expressed hope that the team will reach the site soon and convey more information, IRNA reported.
- A reporter from the Fars news agency said that visibility in the mountainous and wooded area was down to only about five meters, according to the BBC.
- Raisi's helicopter was among the convoy of three. The other two have reached their destination safely, according to Tasnim news agency.
- Besides Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, governor of east Azarbaijan province Malek Rahmati and a number of senior other leaders were also on board.
- Iran flies a variety of helicopters in the country, but international sanctions make it difficult to obtain parts for them. Its military air fleet also largely dates back to before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
