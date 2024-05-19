Helicopter carrying Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi crashes. What we know so far

Ebrahim Raisi helicopter crash: A helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior officials crashed in the northwestern part of the region on Sunday. Ebrahim Raisi helicopter crash: Ebrahim Raisi was returning from neighbouring Azerbaijan when the incident took place.(IRNA)

Raisi was returning from neighbouring Azerbaijan when the incident took place.

Iran's state television has described the area of the incident as being near Jolfa, a city on the border with the nation of Azerbaijan, some 600 kilometres (375 miles) northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

It is not yet known if Raisi or any other passengers in the helicopter were hurt in the incident.

Iran Raisi's helicopter crashes: Here's what we know so far.

Iran's interior minister says rescuers are still trying to reach the site of the incident, but their efforts are being hampered due to poor weather conditions.