 In Pakistan, Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's warning to Israel: ‘If Zionist regime attacks…’ | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

In Pakistan, Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's warning to Israel: ‘If Zionist regime attacks…’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 24, 2024 07:41 AM IST

Raisi said Tehran's counterstrike on Israel on April 13, retaliating the latter's April 1 attack on the consulate, was how the country punished the regime.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, during his three-day visit to Pakistan, issued a warning to Israel on Tuesday saying an attack on Iranian territory would lead to a radical change in dynamics and it might not be certain if anything would be left of the “Zionist regime”. 

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi (AFP/File)
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi (AFP/File)

Ebrahim Raisi, who began his visit on Monday, was speaking at Lahore University, as reported by Iran-based Mehr News

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“If the Zionist regime once again makes a mistake and attacks the sacred land of Iran, the situation will be different, and it is not clear whether anything will remain of this regime,” Ebrahim Raisi was quoted as saying by IRNA.

Raisi said Tehran's counterstrike on Israel on April 13, retaliating the latter's April 1 attack on the Iranian consulate, was how the country punished the regime. 

Read Here | Iran President Ebrahim Raisi in Pakistan: Why it's seen as an important visit

“The great Iranian nation punished the Zionist regime for the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, which was against all international laws,” he said.

On April 13, Iran launched a series of missiles and drones targeting Israel, citing retaliation for Israel's alleged lethal strike on its embassy compound in Damascus on April 1. However, the majority of these weapons were intercepted and neutralised.

Explosions were heard on Friday over the Iranian city of Isfahan, carried out by Israel as reported by Reuters, but Iran downplayed the attack saying it would not retaliate. 

Raisi added, “The people of Iran and Pakistan both defend the oppressed Palestinian nation. Islamic Iran will continue to defend the resistance and the oppressed nation of Palestine with pride.”

Opinion: Iran-Israel conflict no longer a shadow war

The Iranian president also attacked the West for claiming to defend human rights while Israel continued to attack Gaza, where over 34,000 Palestinians have died so far. He also accused the US of arresting dozens of college students across the country for attending pro-Palestine protests, Iranian news agencies reported. 

“Today, the biggest violators of human rights are Americans and Westerners as supporters of the Zionist regime in its child-killing and genocide. The liberation of Quds is the number one question of humankind. The resistance of the people of Gaza will lead to the liberation of the Holy Quds and Palestine,” Raisi said.

Iran and Pakistan ties

In a bid to repair relations after the two nations carried out military strikes on each other earlier this year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Raisi signed eight agreements in Islamabad. These included the establishment of a joint special economic zone, as reported by the state-owned Associated Press of Pakistan on Monday. 

Read Here | Iran-Israel conflict: A timeline

Additionally, both leaders agreed in principle to outlaw terrorist organisations operating within each other's territories and to collaborate on counterterrorism efforts, Pakistan's Interior Ministry said in a statement. 

During a joint press briefing on Monday, Raisi emphasised the need for Pakistan and Iran to enhance bilateral trade to approximately $10 billion within the next three to four years.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / In Pakistan, Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's warning to Israel: ‘If Zionist regime attacks…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On