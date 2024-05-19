 Helicopter carrying Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi suffers a ‘hard landing’ | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Helicopter carrying Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi suffers a ‘hard landing’

ByHT News Desk
May 19, 2024 07:27 PM IST

A helicopter carrying Iran president Ebrahim Raisi suffered a “hard landing”, but no injuries have been reported yet.

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi suffered a “hard landing” on Sunday, Iranian state media reported, without immediately elaborating.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi (AFP/File)
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi (AFP/File)

State TV did not give any further details about the incident.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The reports came when Raise was travelling in Iran's East Azerbaijan province. State TV described the area of the incident happening as being near Jolfa, a city on the border with with the nation of Azerbaijan, some 600 kilometres (375 miles) northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was also traveling with Raisi in the helicopter. One local government official used the word “crash” to describe the incident, but the official is yet to reach the scene of the incident yet.

Read more: 20 killed in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza

It is not yet known if Raisi or any other passengers in the were hurt in the incident. Rescuers were attempting to reach the destination but were hampered because of poor weather conditions, state TV reported.

Heavy rains and fog were reported in the area with some wind, which might have led to the “hard landing”.

Raisi had been in Azerbaijan early Sunday to inaugurate a dam with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. The dam is the third one that the two nations built on the Aras River. The visit came despite chilly relations between the two nations, including over a gun attack on Azerbaijan's Embassy in Tehran in 2023, and Azerbaijan's diplomatic relations with Israel, which Iran's Shiite theocracy views as its main enemy in the region.

This comes amid rising tensions in Middle East, after both Iran and Israel launched missiles into each other's territory.

Iran flies a variety of helicopters in the country, but international sanctions make it difficult to obtain parts for them. Its military air fleet also largely dates back to before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

(With inputs from AP)

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Helicopter carrying Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi suffers a ‘hard landing’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On