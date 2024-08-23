After arriving in Ukraine to hold talks with President Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv, where the award-winning song Naatu Naatu was filmed. A still of Jr NTR and Ram Charan from the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu

The energetic track from the Indian film RRR, featuring Ram Charan and NTR Jr., won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2023, surpassing two songs performed by renowned American pop stars.

The song was shot at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official residence, just months before the war broke out in the region. Many Ukrainian film professionals who assisted with the song's filming later became prominent figures in the resistance during the war.

Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv's mayor played a key role in facilitating the film shoot at the Presidential residence. He is now considered a prominent target along with President Zelenskyy. Similarly, film producer Anna Palenchuk took up arms when the conflict erupted.

The film also featured several scenes shot at various locations throughout Kyiv.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, marking a significant intensification of the Russo-Ukrainian War that began in 2014.

This invasion is the largest conflict in Europe since World War II and resulted in hundreds of thousands of military casualties and tens of thousands of civilian deaths in Ukraine.

PM Modi arrives in Ukraine, to hold talks with President Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kyiv on Friday, six weeks after he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, making this his first visit to Ukraine.

During the visit, the two leaders are anticipated to explore opportunities for cooperation in defence, economic and business sectors, as well as in science and technology.

Modi is the first Indian head of state to visit Ukraine since its independence in 1991, and the trip comes with significant expectations for diplomatic progress concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Despite its traditionally close relationship with Russia, India has kept a neutral stance on the Ukraine war. Following the conflict's outbreak, India has managed to maintain amicable relations with both Russia and Ukraine.