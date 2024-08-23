Narendra Modi Ukraine visit LIVE: PM's stop in war-torn country expected to last about seven hours

Narendra Modi Ukraine visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine on Friday, his first visit to the country since the start of the war with Russia in 2022. Modi’s stop in Ukraine is expected to last about seven hours and involve a 10-hour train journey in tight security conditions. While the Indian side gave virtually no details of Modi’s programme in Ukraine, citing security protocols associated with travelling to an active war zone, the PM had confirmed his visit to the war-torn country, saying that it will be an “opportunity to deepen the India-Ukraine friendship”. ...Read More

“We will also share perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region,” Modi wrote on X.

Modi's visit to Ukraine comes over a month after Modi travelled to Russia for two days for the annual summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During his visit, Modi held an informal meeting with Putin, followed by a dinner at Putin's dacha or country home in the suburb of Novo-Ogaryovo – a rare honour reserved by the Russian president for only a handful of visiting leaders.

Modi in Poland

Modi visited Poland on Wednesday, becoming the first Indian premier to travel to the country in nearly half a century since Morarji Desai in 1979. During his visit, Modi met Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to advance the bilateral partnership and interacted with the Indian community in Poland.

In his departure statement, Modi noted that he was visiting Poland at a time when the two countries are marking 70 years of diplomatic relations. “Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe. Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further reinforces our relationship,” he said. He also said that he would discuss the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.