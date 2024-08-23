What are BHISHM Cubes that PM Narendra Modi presented to Ukraine?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented four BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri) Cubes to the Ukrainian government during his historic visit to Kyiv. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Prime Minister Modi for BHISHM Cubes, which will help in the expeditious treatment of the injured amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during presentation of BHISHM cube to Ukraine, in Kyiv, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.(PTI)

What are BHISHM Cubes?

The BHISHM Cubes are compact, portable medical units designed to provide first-line care in emergency situations. The name BHISHM stands for Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri, symbolising India's spirit of cooperation and friendship. These Cubes are equipped to handle a wide range of injuries and medical emergencies, making them a critical asset in conflict zones or disaster-stricken areas.

Each BHISHM Cube is a self-contained medical facility. The Cubes are stocked with essential medicines and equipment needed for immediate care. This includes supplies to treat injuries such as trauma, bleeding, burns, and fractures, ensuring that the most common and urgent medical situations can be addressed promptly.

The Cube comes equipped with surgical tools necessary for a basic Operation Room (OR). It is capable of performing 10-15 surgeries per day, covering a range of procedures from minor operations to more complex surgeries that can be vital in an emergency.

A single BHISHM Cube can manage approximately 200 cases, catering to diverse medical needs. This makes it a crucial resource in situations where local medical facilities may be overwhelmed or inaccessible.

The BHISHM Cube is designed to operate independently, even in challenging environments. It has the ability to generate its own power and produce limited amounts of oxygen, which is essential in sustaining life and supporting medical operations in remote or war-torn areas.

To ensure the effective use of these Cubes, a team of Indian medical experts has been deployed to Ukraine. This team is tasked with providing initial training to Ukrainian personnel, enabling them to operate the Cubes efficiently and maximise their life-saving potential.

The gesture underscores India’s continued commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.