‘India not neutral or indifferent bystander, always on side of peace’: PM Modi on Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India had not been “neutral or an indifferent bystander” during the Russia-Ukraine war and was always on the side of peace.



During an interaction with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Modi reiterated India's position that the conflict can be resolved only through dialogue and diplomacy. He added that New Delhi is ready to make proactive contributions towards efforts for peace, Reuters quoted the prime minister as saying.



Later, external affairs minister S Jaishankar revealed details on the bilateral meeting between Modi and the Ukrainian president. “Much of discussions between PM Modi and President Zelenskyy was with regard to the war in Ukraine,” the minister said at a briefing.



On the Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar said that the prime minister called for “practical engagement between all stakeholders to develop innovative solutions that will contribute towards peace.”



“Modi and Zelenskyy tasked inter-governmental commission to specifically focus on rebuilding trade and economic relations,” Jaishankar added.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky.(Reuters)



‘Hope President Zelensky will too visit India’: Jaishankar



The minister said that both leaders held discussions on trade, economic issues, defence, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and education.



“The leaders also tasked the Intergovernmental Commission, of which Minister Kuleba and I are the co-chairs, to specifically focus on rebuilding our trade and economic relations, which had gone down in recent times. And we certainly look forward to having an early meeting of that body, definitely by the end of this year,” ANI quoted Jaishankar as saying.



“PM Modi's visit to Ukraine is historic and we hope President Zelenskyy too will visit India at his convenience well,” he added.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kyiv early on Friday, the first Indian premier to do so since Ukraine attained independence in 1991. He paid homage to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.



Both Modi and Zelenskyy visited the Martyrologist Exposition, built in memory of children killed in the Ukraine war. The visit assumes deeper significance as it comes at a time when the region finds itself in the middle of a conflict.



(With agency inputs)