On historic visit, Modi meets Zelensky with hug and handshake amid Russia-Ukraine war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday and the two leaders exchanged a warm handshake and hug ahead of a bilateral meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Ukraine is historic, as he becomes the first Indian prime minister to set foot in the country since the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Ukraine over 30 years ago.

The visit comes at a critical juncture, as Modi is expected to advocate for a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which looks more elusive than ever following Ukraine's shock offensive into Russia's western Kursk region.

Before arriving in Kyiv, Prime Minister Modi made a stop in Poland on Thursday, where he called for intensified diplomatic efforts to end the war.

"No problem can be resolved on a battlefield," Modi said ahead of his visit, adding that India supports "dialogue and diplomacy for restoration of peace and stability as soon as possible".

Despite India’s reluctance to condemn Russia’s invasion outright, Modi has consistently called for both Russia and Ukraine to resolve their differences through dialogue.

The prime minister's visit to Kyiv is seen in many quarters as a diplomatic balancing act as his trip to Russia triggered anguish among the Western countries.

Modi recently drew criticism from Zelensky for hugging Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Moscow in July.

Zelensky described that meeting as a “huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts.”

Where did Modi and Zelenskyy meet?

Modi's arrival in Kyiv followed a nearly 10-hour train journey from Poland, where he was warmly greeted by members of the Indian community at the Hyatt Hotel. He then visited the Martyrologist Exposition at the Ukraine National Museum, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.