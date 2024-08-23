PM in Ukraine: Modi-Zelenskyy relationship during the ongoing war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kyiv on Friday, six weeks after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, making this his first visit to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Modi met on the margins of the G7 Summit in Italy in June and they also met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Japan last year. (PTI)

During the visit, the two leaders are anticipated to explore opportunities for cooperation in defence, economic and business sectors, as well as in science and technology.

Modi is the first Indian head of state to visit Ukraine since its independence in 1991, and the trip comes with significant expectations for diplomatic progress concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Ahead of his visit to Poland and Ukraine, PM Modi expressed India's hope for an early return to peace and stability in Ukraine. He reiterated India's commitment as a “friend and partner” to support the region through its challenges.

Despite its traditionally close relationship with Russia, India has kept a neutral stance on the Ukraine war. Following the conflict's outbreak, India has managed to maintain amicable relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

However, President Zelenskyy's outreach to Modi represents a recognition of India's strategic importance and influence on the world stage.

By engaging with Modi, Zelenskyy aims to secure broader support and aid, underscoring the significance of Modi’s diplomatic role.



During the G7 summit, Prime Minister Modi and Zelenskyy engaged in a bilateral discussion, where Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict through diplomatic means.



How has India responded to the Russia-Ukraine war?



In December 2022, President Zelenskyy reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking India's assistance with a proposed “peace formula.”

This request came amid India's efforts to enhance trade relations with Russia, having emerged as a significant purchaser of Russian oil despite Western sanctions, which has provided essential financial support to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the ongoing conflict.

Zelenskyy shared his call for India's involvement in implementing the peace plan via X (formerly Twitter), while also expressing appreciation for India's humanitarian aid and support at the United Nations.

Earlier in March 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Zelenskyy, focusing on strengthening the India-Ukraine partnership across various sectors.

During their conversation about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Modi reiterated India's commitment to a people-centric approach, advocating for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward.

He emphasised India's support for a swift and peaceful resolution to the conflict and pledged continued efforts to aid in achieving this goal.

President Zelenskyy had expressed appreciation for India’s ongoing humanitarian support to Ukraine. The leaders agreed to stay in touch.