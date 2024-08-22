On eve of Ukraine visit, PM Narendra Modi's ‘not time for war’ message from Poland

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his landmark Ukraine visit, on Wednesday said India is a supporter of peace in the volatile region as he reiterated “this is not an era of war” and any conflict should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a wreath laying ceremony in honour of the "Good Maharaja" Jam Sahib of Nawanagar, in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday.(AP)

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the Polish capital Warsaw, PM Narendra Modi also said for decades, India had a policy to maintain distance from all the countries. However, the policy of today's India is to remain close to all the countries, he added, amid chants of Modi-Modi.

“Empathy is one of the identities of Indians. Whenever any trouble mounts in any country, India is the first country to extend help... When Covid came, India said humanity first... India helps citizens of other countries. India believes in Buddha’s tradition, therefore, believes in peace not war... India is an advocate of peace in this region and it is clear that this is not time for war. We need to be together to fight challenges. India focuses on diplomacy and dialogue,” Modi said during his Poland visit.

Modi's statement comes ahead of his trip to Kyiv - the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the country became independent in 1991.

Modi, who is visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky, has said he will share with the Ukrainian leader perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict.

Modi will visit Ukraine nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Russia which triggered criticism from the US and some of its Western allies.

“Today's India wants to connect with all. Today's India talks about the development of all. Today's India is with all and thinks about the interests of all,” Modi told the Indian diaspora.

The prime minister Modi's visit to Poland is the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in the past 45 years.

Modi also lauded Indian community members for helping Indian students who were stuck in Ukraine when the war erupted in 2022. He also thanked the Poland government for opening doors for Indian students and removing visa restrictions.

“You people helped the Indian students who were stuck in Ukraine. We all have witnessed it. You helped them a lot. You all opened your home doors for them, organised langar. Polish government removed the visa restrictions for Indian students. Poland, with their whole heart, opened their doors for our students. Today also when I meet Indian students who have returned from Ukraine, they praise you all and the Polish government. Today I want to congratulate you all, the Polish government and the people, on behalf of 140 crore Indians. I salute you all,” Modi said.

Speaking about the recent elections that were held in India, Modi said, “India is not only the mother of democracy, but it is also a participatory and vibrant democracy. The people of India have unwavering faith in democracy. We have seen this confidence in recent elections also. This was the biggest election in history. 180 million voters voted in elections recently held in European Union. Three times more people, 640 million voters voted for elections in India.”