Ahead of Ukraine visit, PM Narendra Modi says India supports peace in this region

On the eve of his visit to Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India was a supporter of peace in the volatile region as he reiterated "this is not an era of war" and any conflict should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial at the Good Maharaja Square, Warsaw, Poland. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the Polish capital, Modi also said that for decades, India had a policy to maintain distance from all the countries. However, the policy of today's India is to remain close to all the countries, he added, amid chants of Modi-Modi.

"India is an advocate of permanent peace in this region. Our stand is very clear - this isn't an era of war. This is the time to come together against those challenges which threaten humanity. Therefore, India believes in diplomacy and dialogues...," Modi told the gathering.

His remarks comes ahead of his trip to Kyiv - the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the country became independent in 1991.

Modi, who is visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has said that he will share with the Ukrainian leader perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict.

His visit to Kyiv comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow which triggered criticism from the US and some of its Western allies.

"Today's India wants to connect with all. Today's India talks about the development of all. Today's India is with all and thinks about the interests of all," Modi said.

Modi said that if any country faces a crisis, India is the first country to extend a helping hand. "Wherever in the world there is an earthquake or any disaster, India has only one mantra – Humanity first," he added.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Poland is the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in the past 45 years.