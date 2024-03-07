 PM Modi unveils projects worth ₹6,400 crore in Srinagar | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / PM Modi unveils projects worth 6,400 crore in Srinagar

PM Modi unveils projects worth 6,400 crore in Srinagar

ByHT News Desk
Mar 07, 2024 02:14 PM IST

In his first visit to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, Modi unveiled multiple development projects worth more than ₹6,400 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a slew of development projects worth more than 6,400 crore at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. Participating in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme, Prime Minister Modi launched the ‘Holistic Agriculture Development Programme’ worth 5,000 crore to boost agri-economy in the Union Territory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu & Kashmir' programme, in Srinagar, Thursday, March 7, 2024.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu & Kashmir' programme, in Srinagar, Thursday, March 7, 2024.(PTI)

HADP is an integrated program encompassing the full spectrum of activities in the three major domains of agri-economy viz Horticulture, Agriculture and Livestock husbandry in Jammu and Kashmir.

The programme is expected to equip about 2.5 lakh farmers with skill development via dedicated Daksh Kisan portal. Under the programme, about 2000 Kisan Khidmat Ghars will be established and robust value chains will be put in place for the welfare of the farming community.

He also dedicated to the nation multiple projects related to the tourism sector worth more than 1,400 crore under Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD scheme.

The prime minister landed at the Srinagar airport and then flew to Badamibagh Cantonment, the headquarters of the Army's 15 or Chinar Corps.

Modi laid a wreath at the War Memorial at the Badamibagh Cantonment and paid tributes to the fallen soldiers. He then drove to Bakshi Stadium via Gupkar and Zero Bridge in a cavalcade to participate in the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme.

PM Modi launched the "Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice Tourist Destination Poll" and the "Chalo India Global Diaspora" campaign as well, besides announcing tourist destinations selected under the Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD) scheme.

The campaign is being launched based on the call of the Prime Minister, in which he requested Indian diaspora members to encourage at least 5 non-Indian friends to travel to India. With more than 3 crore overseas Indians, the Indian diaspora can serve as a powerful catalyst for Indian tourism, acting as cultural Ambassadors.

The prime minister also launched 52 projects that will develop a wide range of pilgrimage and tourist sites across the country.

Mar 07, 2024
