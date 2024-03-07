PM Narendra Modi in Srinagar LIVE updates: Multiple developmental projects worth ₹6,400 crore set for launch today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar today to take part in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' initiative. During this visit, he will inaugurate and dedicate the 'Holistic Agriculture Development Programme', valued at ₹5000 crore, to enhance the Union Territory's agricultural economy.
Thursday's visit will mark PM Narendra Modi's first trip to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.
Key projects to be inaugurated in Srinagar today -
- In the realm of tourism, PM Modi is slated to inaugurate multiple projects totalling over Rs. 1400 crore under the Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD schemes. This includes initiating the ‘Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine’ project in Srinagar.
- He will distribute appointment letters to approximately 1000 new government recruits in Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, he will engage with beneficiaries of various government schemes, including women achievers, successful farmers, entrepreneurs, and others.
- PM Modi will introduce the nation's first-ever initiative, 'Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice 2024', to gauge the pulse of the nation on tourism. The initiative aims to involve citizens in identifying preferred tourist attractions and understanding perceptions across five tourism categories.
- A total of 43 projects aimed at developing pilgrimage and tourist sites across the nation are set to be launched, encompassing significant religious destinations such as the Annavaram Temple in Andhra Pradesh and the Navagraha Temples in Tamil Nadu.
- Furthermore, PM Modi will kickstart the ‘Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign’, seeking to motivate the Indian diaspora to become ambassadors for ‘Incredible India’ and promote tourism to the country.
During his initial trip to Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to unveil developmental projects worth more than ₹6,400 crore and deliver a public address in Srinagar today.