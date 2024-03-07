 Who is Kashmir's Nazim who impressed PM Narendra Modi and got a selfie? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Who is Kashmir's Nazim who impressed PM Narendra Modi and got a selfie?

Who is Kashmir's Nazim who impressed PM Narendra Modi and got a selfie?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 07, 2024 03:25 PM IST

Nazim with whom PM Narendra Modi shared a selfie is a beneficiary of Viksit Bharat programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday posted a selfie with Nazim whom he called his ‘friend’ who impressed the prime minister with his work. "At the public meeting he requested a selfie and was happy to meet him. My best wishes for his future endeavours," PM Narendra Modi tweeted during his first Kashmir visit after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Prime minister Narendra Modi posted this selfie on his X account with Pulwama's Nazim whom PM Modi called his friend.
Prime minister Narendra Modi posted this selfie on his X account with Pulwama's Nazim whom PM Modi called his friend.

Modi in Kashmir: Follow LIVE updates

Nazim is a beneficiary of the Viksit Bharat programme who interacted with the prime minister during PM Modi's Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir event. During the interaction, Pulwama's Nazim spoke about his journey as an entrepreneur dealing with honey – that started in 2018 when he was in the 10th standard. Nazim told prime minister Modi that he had two boxes of bees kept on the roof and everything started from there. As his interest in bee-keeping grew, he started researching about it online. “In 2019, I went to the government and got a 50% subsidy for 25 boxes of bees. I extracted 75kg of honey. I started selling the honey in villages and got 60,000. From 25 boxes, it went to 200 and then I took the help of PMEGP (Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme). Under that scheme, I received 5 lakh and in 2020, I started my website,” Nazim said.

After his brand started getting recognition, Nazim said he sold 5,000kg of honey in 2023. Now at least 100 people work with him, Nazim said adding that his company has also got FPO ((Follow ON Public Offers).

'Nazim ji, you are leading sweet revolution': PM Modi

As the interaction at the event went on, PM Narendra Modi asked him what he wanted to become when he was young. Nazim said his parents wanted him to become either a doctor or an engineer, but he wanted to do something else. "Your family recognised your potential. You could have become a doctor but you did not take that route. And by doing that, you led Kashmir's sweet revolution. Many many congratulations," PM Modi said.

"This is a completely new sector. Because bees help in farming also. So your work helps other farmers," PM Modi said.

"I want to thank the entire administration for this event and then choosing me for an interaction with the Prime Minister. My message to those who want to start their businesses is to start small and nothing can stop you. There is no short cut to success. You will have to work hard. When I started, there were only a few schemes, but now there are so many schemes from the government," Nazim said.

"Prime minister asked me about my journey, he asked me some questions as well. Then I requested him for a selfie and that moment was really joyful for that honourable prime minister agreed for a selfie," Nazim said.

