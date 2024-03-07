 PM Modi in Srinagar: 'Congress was misguiding Jammu and Kashmir on Article 370’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / PM Modi in Srinagar: 'Congress was misguiding Jammu and Kashmir on Article 370’

PM Modi in Srinagar: 'Congress was misguiding Jammu and Kashmir on Article 370’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 07, 2024 02:56 PM IST

Narendra Modi in Kashmir: PM Modi was addressing a public rally in Srinagar's Bakshi stadium today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public rally in Srinagar's Bakshi stadium, on Thursday hit out at the Opposition, including the Congress, claiming that some families were misguiding not only the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but the entire nation over the now-abrogated Article 370.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu & Kashmir' programme in Srinagar on Thursday, (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu & Kashmir' programme in Srinagar on Thursday, (PTI)

The Centre-led by Prime Minister Modi abrogated the provisions of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“For decades, the Congress and its allies misled the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the country for political gains in the name of Article 370. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are now aware of the truth that whether Jammu and Kashmir benefited from Article 370 or only a few families took advantage of it. The talent of Jammu and Kashmir is getting its due respect today as there is no Article 370 now,” Modi said.

Modi arrived in Srinagar to unveil a slew of development projects worth more than 6,400 crore and address a public meeting. This is Modi's first visit to the Kashmir valley after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Modi attended the "Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir" programme at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium where he announced multiple projects related to agriculture and tourism.

Modi unveiled multiple development projects worth more than 6,400 crore at the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme at the stadium.

"The feeling of coming to this heaven on earth is beyond words… There was an era when the law implemented in other parts of the country could not be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. There was an era when schemes for the welfare of the poor were implemented across the country, but our brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of the benefits. And see now, how the times have changed," Modi said at the public gathering.

He also distributed appointment letters to nearly 1,000 newly recruited government employees in Jammu and Kashmir and also, interact with the beneficiaries of various central schemes, including women achievers, farmers and entrepreneurs.

Hundreds of BJP supporters, wearing tricoloured turbans, also reached the venue while security personnel had a tough time managing the crowd. Officials said tight security arrangements were in place but there were no restrictions on the movement of people.

Life was normal across the Kashmir valley and most of the shops and other business establishments were open.

The security apparatus has secured the road from Badamibagh Cantonment to Bakshi Stadium. Tricolours, BJP flags and hoardings welcoming Modi have been put up along the route that will be taken by Modi. Stringent security arrangements have been put in place to ensure an incident-free visit, they said.

Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers along the routes to be taken by Modi in Srinagar while barricades have been set up at several places, they said.

The prime minister also launched 43 projects that will develop a wide range of pilgrimage and tourist sites across the country. He also launched the first-ever countrywide initiative to identify the pulse of the nation on tourism in the form of 'Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice 2024'.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On