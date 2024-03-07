 PM Modi folds hands seeing ‘majestic’ Shankaracharya Hill during Kashmir visit | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
PM Modi folds hands seeing 'majestic' Shankaracharya Hill during Kashmir visit

PM Modi folds hands seeing ‘majestic’ Shankaracharya Hill during Kashmir visit

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Mar 07, 2024 03:08 PM IST

Hindus believe that the temple atop the hill was visited by Adi Shankara, a Hindu scholar and preacher.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his reverence to the Shankaracharya Hill and the temple atop it during his Kashmir visit on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his reverence to the Shankaracharya Hill and the temple atop it during his Kashmir visit on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his reverence to the Shankaracharya Hill and the temple atop it during his Kashmir visit on Thursday.(X(formerly Twitter))

Taking to X(formerly Twitter), PM Modi shared pictures of himself posing in devotion to the Hindu shrine on Thursday. He captioned the images, writing: “Upon reaching Srinagar a short while ago, had the opportunity to see the majestic Shankaracharya Hill from a distance.”

In his maiden visit to the valley since the abrogation of Article 370 by his government, PM Modi also met local entrepreneurs and craftsmen at an exhibition in Srinagar, showcasing the local products of Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ| Who is Kashmir's Nazim who impressed PM Narendra Modi and got a selfie?

Significance of the Shankaracharya Hill for Hindus

Hindus believe that the temple atop the hill was visited by Adi Shankara, a Hindu scholar and preacher. The hill and the temple atop it derive its name from Adi Shankara. Hindus frequent the temple during the Amarnath Yatra. During the yatra, Lord Shiv’s holy mace is carried to the temple.

ALSO READ| PM Modi in Srinagar: 'Congress was misguiding Jammu and Kashmir on Article 370’

PM Modi's programme in Kashmir

Prime Minister Modi attended the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program at the Bakshi Stadium.

In a significant step to boost agri-economy in Kashmir, PM Modi will inaugurate initiatives worth nearly 5,000 crore.

He will also launch nationwide projects related to the tourism sector worth more than 1,400 crore under the "Swadesh Darshan" and "PRASHAD" (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) schemes. It includes a project for the integrated development of the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

PM Modi will also distribute appointment letters to nearly 1,000 newly recruited government employees in Jammu and Kashmir. He will interact with the beneficiaries of various central schemes, including women achievers, farmers and entrepreneurs.

