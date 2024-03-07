Modi in Kashmir: Srinagar stadium draped in tricolour; Omar Abdullah's big claim | 10 points
PM Modi to visit Srinagar for the first time post Article 370 abrogation, to launch projects worth over ₹6,400 crore in agriculture and tourism sectors.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Srinagar today for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. He will participate in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ program at Bakshi Stadium where he will dedicate the ‘Holistic Agriculture Development Programme’ worth ₹5,000 crore to boost the agri-economy in the Union territory. The prime minister is also slated to launch projects worth over ₹1,400 crore in the tourism sector, including the ‘Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine’ in Srinagar. Initiatives like the ‘Dekho Apna Desh People’s Choice Tourist Destination Poll’ – the first-ever nationwide initiative to identify the pulse of the nation on tourism – and the ‘Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign’ – aimed at inspiring the Indian diaspora to become Incredible India ambassadors and promote tourism to India – will be launched during the event.
Here's all you need to know about PM Modi's Kashmir visit:
- Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar is adorned with the national tricolour ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit for the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program.
- Drones and CCTV cameras are being used for surveillance while foot patrolling by the security forces has been intensified in a two-kilometre radius around the venue.
- Schools along the route are closed, and board exams scheduled for Thursday are postponed to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the high-profile event.
- Srinagar Police has imposed a temporary ban on the flying of drones and quadcopters in the city. Srinagar has been designated a "Temporary Red Zone" for drone operations during this period and all unauthorised drone operations in the city are liable to be penalised according to relevant provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021.
- Marine commandos have been deployed in Jhelum River and Dal Lake to prevent the use of these water bodies for any subversive activities.
- BJP leaders said they are expecting around one lakh attendees at PM Modi's first rally in the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The rally, to be held at Bakshi Stadium, is expected to draw people from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Party leaders discussed preparations at a meeting last week, assigning tasks to different departments and urging mobilisation efforts.
- National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has hit out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration for allegedly coercing government employees to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Srinagar.
- Abdullah claimed that thousands of employees were compelled to gather before dawn and transported to the venue under threat of disciplinary action. He accused the government of orchestrating the crowd to give a false impression of support for the BJP, asserting that attendees were not there willingly. He further alleged that private schools were also coerced into providing buses for transporting employees to the rally.
- A young singer from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, Imran Aziz, has composed a song praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to the Kashmir valley. The song, around three minutes long, lauds Modi and his government's actions, including the abrogation of Article 370. The song starts with "Modi aayenge Modi aayenge, Kamal khilayenge, jhanda leharayenge" (Modi will come, the lotus will bloom and he (Modi) will hoist the flag)". The song also suggests getting Pakistan-occupied Kashmir back to make Jammu and Kashmir complete.
- Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed Jammu and Kashmir from a "terrorism capital" to the "tourism capital" of India. Chugh, who was in Srinagar to take stock of the preparations for PM Modi's public rally at Bakshi Stadium, said there is all-round development in Jammu and Kashmir now.
