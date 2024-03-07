Modi in Kashmir: Srinagar stadium draped in tricolour; Omar Abdullah's big claim | 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Srinagar today for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. He will participate in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ program at Bakshi Stadium where he will dedicate the ‘Holistic Agriculture Development Programme’ worth ₹5,000 crore to boost the agri-economy in the Union territory. The prime minister is also slated to launch projects worth over ₹1,400 crore in the tourism sector, including the ‘Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine’ in Srinagar. Initiatives like the ‘Dekho Apna Desh People’s Choice Tourist Destination Poll’ – the first-ever nationwide initiative to identify the pulse of the nation on tourism – and the ‘Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign’ – aimed at inspiring the Indian diaspora to become Incredible India ambassadors and promote tourism to India – will be launched during the event.

People carry a hoarding board outside the Bakshi stadium a day ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, in Srinagar, India March 6, 2024.(Reuters)