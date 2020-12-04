Punjab farmers have brought ‘superman’ Modi government to its knees, says Shiv Sena

india

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 14:26 IST

Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena on Friday said the ongoing farmers’ protests against the three farm laws enacted in September have brought the Narendra Modi government to its knees. In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, it added that the “superman” Modi government has not suffered such a blow and embarrassment over the last six years. The editorial said the farmers have belied the notion that Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah do not bend to anyone.

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders for over a week now against the farm laws. They say the legislation will allow big businesses to control prices and take away their minimum guaranteed earnings.

“Even in the cold weather, the farmers from Punjab have made the Modi government sweat. The superman Modi government has not been in such trouble and never faced such embarrassment in the last six years,” the editorial said. It added the protests have put immense pressure on the Modi government.

The editorial took a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying its usual weapons such as the Central Bureau of Investigation cannot do anything about the protests.

Opposition parties have accused the government of using the central agencies for political victimisation.

The editorial said the farmers have “sent a notice to the Modi government to move back or leave the chair”. “Campaigns were launched to defame the farmers’ movement but tables instead turned on the IT [Information Technology] cell of the BJP.”

The editorial lauded the solidarity Punjab’s artists and politicians have shown over the issue. It wondered when will Maharashtra show such unity. “We are talking about unity because it is the biggest success. Punjab’s artists, singers, sportspersons have decided to return their national awards.” It added by returning awards, they are supporting the farmers. The editorial said it is high time the Centre listens to the farmers.

Shiv Sena ended its decades-long alliance with the BJP last year to form the government in Maharashtra with Nationalist Congress Party and Congress’s help.