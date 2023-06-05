Home / India News / Khalistani radicals chant ‘go back' slogans ahead of Rahul's New York visit

Khalistani radicals chant ‘go back' slogans ahead of Rahul's New York visit

ByKanishka Singharia
Jun 05, 2023 12:06 PM IST

A video showed a group of Khalistan extremists chanting “go back slogans” for the Congress leaders.

Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a six-day tour of the US spanning across three cities, received mixed reactions from the audience, ahead of his address to the Indian-American diaspora in New York. A video showed a group of Khalistan extremists chanting “go back slogans” for the Congress leaders while other attendees, including children, displayed their enthusiasm by holding the Tricolour and eagerly awaiting Rahul's arrival.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks at an event, in Washington.(PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks at an event, in Washington.(PTI)

During an interaction with the press, an individual stood beside a poster featuring Congress leader and expressed admiration for Rahul's remarkable 145-day journey on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. He praised his efforts, stating that he is making “positive contributions to the nation”.

Also read | Why this Indian-American startup CEO called Rahul Gandhi a ‘living Buddha’

In his latest address, the disqualified Lok Sabha MP continued his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that the BJP and RSS are “incapable of looking at the future” and can only talk about the past.

At the gathering of the Indian diaspora in the Javits Centre in New York, Gandhi had said, “He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is trying to drive the car…the Indian car and he looks in the rear-view mirror. Then he does not understand why this car is crashing, not moving forward. And it’s the same idea with the BJP, with the RSS. All of them. You listen to the ministers, you listen to the Prime Minister. You will never find them talking about the future. They only talk about the past”.

Gandhi also called for Indians in the US and back home to stand up for democracy and the Indian constitution. “Modern India cannot exist without our constitution and our democracy,” he said Sunday night. He also urged a stronger partnership between India and the U.S. to offset China's influence.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
rahul gandhi united states new york city + 1 more
rahul gandhi united states new york city
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out