Rajasthan man takes voluntary retirement to care for wife, she dies at his farewell party. Video

The farewell party of a government employee in Rajasthan took a tragic turn after his 50-year-old ailing wife collapsed abruptly and died right in front of his eyes. Both the husband and wife (second and second L) were seen wearing garlands and smiling during his farewell at office. (X/@B_L__VERMA)

The husband, Devendra Sandal, was taking early retirement to care of his wife, who had been suffering with heart-related problems. Unfortunately, when he was saying goodbye to his office at Central Warehouse in the Dakaniya area of Rajasthan's Kota on Tuesday afternoon, his wife collapsed and died.

A video of the heart-wrenching incident has surfaced on social media, and several have expressed condolences.

In the video, Deepika and Devendra are seen wearing garlands and smiling as others stand around the table, clapping and cheering for them.

Disclaimer: Viewers discretion advised. This video may be triggering for some people. If so, kindly refrain from watching.

Suddenly, Deepika visibly grew uncomfortable and sat down on the chair. She started taking deep breaths, with her husband rubbing her back, and even then, she was smiling.

Some people in the background were heard saying, “Paani le aao, chakkar aa rahe honge.” (bring water, she might be feeling dizzy)

She then collapsed with her head down on the table. Her husband held her to check on her and other employees present there also moved closer to help Devendra while yelling for water, “paani le aao, paani le aao”.

Within minutes, they rushed Deepika to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead after a final examination.

According to people familiar with the couple, Deepika had been facing some heart-related issues for the past few years, PTI reported.

Devendra, a resident of Dadabari's Shastri Nagar in Kota, had taken voluntary retirement, three years before his actual retiring date, to stay with and take care of his wife, they added.

After the approval of his voluntary retirement request, he had his last day in office on Tuesday and that is when the tragic incident took place.

(with PTI inputs)