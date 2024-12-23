Rohan Mirchandani passed away at 42 due to heart attack. Know reasons behind cardiac arrests in winter

Rohan Mirchandani, the co-founder of the yoghurt brand Epigamia, passed away a day before at the age of 42. His family members confirmed his death due to cardiac arrest. There has been a disturbing trend of young people suffering from cardiac arrest in the recent times. It has also been observed that the winter season acts as a trigger. Also read | Rohan Mirchandani, Epigamia co-founder, dies after suffering cardiac arrest at 42: report Rohan Mirchandani, the co-founder of the yoghurt brand Epigamia, passed away a day before at the age of 42 due to cardiac arrest.(Instagram, Pexels)

Commenting on this, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Atul Mathur, Executive Director, Interventional Cardiology and Chief of Cath Lab, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla Road, New Delhi, said, “Extreme cold weather can lead to spasms in the coronary arteries, which can precipitate plaque rupture, even if the plaque is not severely obstructive. Additionally, during colder months, individuals tend to have higher blood pressure, and blood cholesterol levels are elevated. These physiological changes significantly contribute to an increased risk of cardiac events.”

Why are more young people suffering from cardiac arrests?

“In today’s fast-paced world, stress has become an inescapable part of life, affecting individuals of all ages, including the younger generation. What is often overlooked is the profound connection between stress and heart health, especially in the young. While heart disease is often considered an issue for older adults, increasing evidence shows that chronic stress can start taking a toll on cardiovascular health early in life,” added Dr. Atul Mathur. He further noted down the three main reasons: Also read | World Heart Day 2024: Young adults beware as these lifestyle mistakes could trigger early heart attacks

The stress-heart connection: Stress triggers the body’s fight or flight response, causing the release of hormones like adrenaline and cortisol. While these hormones are beneficial in short bursts, chronic stress can lead to persistently high levels of these chemicals, which increase heart rate and blood pressure. Over time, this can damage the blood vessels, contribute to the build-up of plaque, and increase the risk of hypertension, stroke, and heart disease.

Mental health and cardiovascular risks: Mental health issues such as anxiety and depression are closely linked to chronic stress, and both are known to increase the likelihood of developing heart problems. Young adults with poor mental health may also engage in harmful coping mechanisms, such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, or a sedentary lifestyle, further compounding their heart risks.

Protecting the young heart: Managing stress is essential for protecting cardiovascular health. Encouraging young individuals to adopt healthy lifestyle habits, such as regular exercise, a balanced diet, adequate sleep, and mindfulness practices, can help mitigate the damaging effects of stress. Also read | Year ender 2023: Causes behind increasing trend of cardiac arrests in young adults, warning signs to look out for

Why are heart attacks more common in winter?(Pexels)

Preventing heart attacks in the winter season:

“Prevention lies in addressing the risk factors exacerbated by cold weather. Managing blood pressure, maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, and taking precautions to avoid extreme cold exposure are essential. Adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle that includes regular exercise, a balanced diet, and adequate sleep can also help mitigate risks,” added Dr. Atul Mathur.

