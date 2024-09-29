Nagpur: IT giant's employee dies of cardiac arrest in office washroom

A 40-year-old employee of a leading IT company died of cardiac arrest in the washroom of the firm's office in Maharashtra's Nagpur. A 40-year-old employee of a leading IT company died of cardiac arrest in the washroom of the firm's office in Maharashtra's Nagpur. (Picture for representation)(HT_PRINT)

Police said the incident took place on Friday and the deceased has been identified as Nitin Edwin Michael, a senior analyst at HCL Technologies.

An official from Sonegaon police station said the man was found unresponsive around 7 pm on Friday after he entered the washroom at the company’s office in the Mihan area.

His colleagues immediately took him to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Nagpur, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, according to the official.

The Sonegaon Police have sent the body for a postmortem and registered a case of accidental death. Initial autopsy findings indicated that the man died of cardiac arrest, said a police official.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Michael is survived by his wife and their six-year-old son, as reported by the police.

Earlier on Tuesday, a woman employee of HDFC Bank in Lucknow allegedly died due to work pressure. The employee identified as Sadaf Fatima was posted as additional deputy vice-president at HDFC Bank’s Vibuti Khand branch in Gomti Nagar.

Fatima died in office after she fell off her chair inside bank premises, quoting unnamed colleagues. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead and her body was sent to undergo a postmortem.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said the work pressure and stress has become the same everywhere from government to private jobs and people are working out of ‘compulsion’.

Anna Sebastian Perayil, a chartered accountant (CA) from Kerala who worked at EY Pune, died of cardiac arrest on June 20 following excessive workload and poor work culture at the company - as alleged by her mother.

In an open letter, Anna's mother detailed her daughter's struggles with anxiety, sleeplessness, and stress due to an overwhelming workload, citing instances where her manager prioritised work over employee well-being.

With PTI inputs