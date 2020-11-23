e-paper
Home / India News / Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict AG Perarivalan gets a week’s parole from SC for medical check-up

Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict AG Perarivalan gets a week’s parole from SC for medical check-up

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991, by a woman LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally at Sriperumpudur near Chennai.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 12:08 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991
Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991(File Photo)
         

Convicted in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, AG Perarivalan on Monday got a week’s parole from Supreme Court for medical check-up.

Perarivalan, had on November 12, walked out of a Tamil Nadu prison on a-month-long parole to visit his ailing father and attend his niece’s marriage ceremonies.

Perarivalan is serving a life-term at Puzhal Central Prison near Chennai in Tamil Nadu and had sought leave for his 76-year-old father Gnanasekaran’s medical treatment.

He is allowed to stay home till December 11 and attend his niece’s wedding and reception ceremonies but barred from speaking to media and any unlawful activity.

Perarivalan was also given parole earlier in August 2017 to attend to his sick father.

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991, by a woman LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally at Sriperumpudur near Chennai.

Perarivalan, Murugan and his wife Nalini—also two other co-convicts in the case, were given life terms in the case along with Suthenthira Raja alias Santhan, Robert Payas, Jayakumar and Ravichandran.

The Tamil Nadu cabinet had passed a resolution recommending release of all the seven convicts. The file is pending with Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

