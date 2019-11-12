Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan out on a-month-long parole

india

Convicted in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, AG Perarivalan, walked out of a Tamil Nadu prison on Tuesday on a-month-long parole to visit his ailing father and attend his niece’s marriage ceremonies, while another convict in the same case, Murugan alias Sriharan, started an indefinite hunger strike alleging harassment by the prison officials.

Perarivalan is serving a life-term at Puzhal Central Prison near Chennai in Tamil Nadu and had sought leave for his 76-year-old father Gnanasekaran’s medical treatment.

He is allowed to stay home till December 11 and attend his niece’s wedding and reception ceremonies but barred from speaking to media and any unlawful activity.

“The convict should not give any interviews. He should not indulge in unlawful activities. Also, it is essential that the convict should not have any contact with criminals,” the Puzhal SP said in the parole advisory of Perarivalan.

Perarivalan was also given parole earlier in August 2017 to attend to his sick father.

Another convict in the case, Murugan, started an “indefinite hunger strike” on Monday, claiming officials put him in a small cell without assigning any reasons.

“Murugan wants to go back to his previous cell,” said Murugan’s lawyer, Pugazhendhi.

Murugan and his wife Nalini—also a co-convict in the case—had sat on a hunger strike in October, too, protesting alleged harassment in prison.

Nalini had to return to Vellore Women’s Special Prison after her request to extend a 51-day parole-- granted for making wedding arrangements for her London-based daughter Harithra Sriharan-- was rejected by the Madras High Court.

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991, by a woman LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally at Sriperumpudur near Chennai.

AG Perarivalan, Nalini and Murugan were given life terms in the case along with Suthenthira Raja alias Santhan, Robert Payas, Jayakumar and Ravichandran.

The Tamil Nadu cabinet had passed a resolution recommending release of all the seven convicts. The file is pending with Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.