Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
Rajnath Singh attacks Mamata Banerjee: ‘Anarchy in West Bengal’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 21, 2024 03:12 PM IST

Rajnath Singh said Enforcement Directorate and CBI officers were attacked by goons in West Bengal

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, addressing a rally in West Bengal's Murshidabad on Sunday, claimed that an atmosphere of anarchy has been created under chief minister Mamata Banerjee's rule. He said despite a woman being the chief minister of the state, incidents like Sandeshkhali took place.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh(PTI file photo)
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh(PTI file photo)

Rajnath Singh claimed there was no law and order in West Bengal.

"There is an atmosphere of anarchy in the entire West Bengal and it is known for crime. Incidents like Sandeshkhali happen in the land of West Bengal...I assure you that this time if the BJP government is formed here, we will see who dares to repeat the incident like Sandeshkhali," he said.

Rajnath Singh said the Enforcement Directorate and CBI officers were attacked by goons in West Bengal when they came for investigation in the state. "There is no law and order in the state," he added.

He also said that “people across the world were ashamed” over allegations of atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali.

Some local TMC leaders have been accused of committing sexual violence against women in Sandeshkhali in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said in an interview that the Ram Navami violence in Murshidabad was the result of Mamata Banerjee's appeasement politics.

“This is the adverse effect of appeasement policies. Be it now on the occasion of Ram Navami or earlier on the occasion of Holi, the riots that took place in West Bengal as well as in non-BJP ruled states are an example of playing with the sentiments of the majority society and the vote bank politics in the name of appeasement. On the occasion of Ram Navami, there were attacks on Ram Navami processions again in West Bengal,” Yogi Adiyanath said.

“This is a matter of concern and also a message for the people of the country that when these people are not able to protect the peaceful processions, how will they be able to provide security to our sisters and daughters and to the common citizens?” Yogi Adityanath added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

