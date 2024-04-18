'Rahul Gandhi migrated to Kerala': Rajnath Singh takes jibe

In a sharp jibe, union minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had migrated to Kerala from Uttar Pradesh. Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha polls,(ANI file photo)

Rahul Gandhi is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Kerala's Wayanad. On Wednesday, Gandhi responded to a query on his candidature from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, saying he would do what the party decides.

"Rahul Gandhi has migrated to Kerala from Uttar Pradesh," Rajnath Singh said at a Kerala rally on Thursday.

Rajnath Singh said Rahul Gandhi didn't have the courage to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi.

"Rahul Gandhi lost in Amethi last time, so he does not have courage to contest from there this time," Rajnath Singh said.

Rahul Gandhi lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani. He, however, won from Kerala's Wayanad.

The Congress hasn't revealed its candidates from Amethi and Rae Bareli.

The minister said Rahul Gandhi will not win from Wayanad this time.

"However, I have heard that the people of Wayanad have decided not to make him their MP," he claimed, while speaking at an election meeting in the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency.

"The Congress party's 'Rahulyaan' has neither been launched nor has it landed anywhere," he said, taking a dig at Gandhi.

Rajnath Singh was campaigning for BJP candidate Anil Antony, who is the son of AK Antony.

"I know he (A K Antony) is a principled person and I understand his compulsions. It is difficult for him to support Anil Antony. However, I would like to tell him that Anil is your son. You (A K Antony) may not vote for him (Anil) or canvass votes for him, but you are his father so I would like to request that your blessings should be with him," Singh said.

