Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
Lok Sabha elections: Days after Robert Vadra's 'Amethi' remark, Rahul Gandhi reacts to candidature query

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2024 12:53 PM IST

Amethi had been a Congress stronghold until the 2019 general elections, when BJP's Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi from the constituency.

Ghaziabad: Senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he would abide by the party's decision on candidature from Amethi for the Lok Sabha elections. The remark comes days after his brother-in-law, Robert Vadra, remarked that the people of Amethi want him to contest from the Uttar Pradesh seat.

Ghaziabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)
Amethi had been a Congress stronghold until the 2019 general elections, when BJP's Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi had won the elections from Kerala's Wayanad in 2019. He has been renominated by the Congress from the constituency.

When journalists asked Rahul Gandhi about his plans in Amethi during a joint press conference with Akhilesh Yadav, the Congress leader said: "On Amethi, the party will decide. Whatever order I get, I will abide by that."

Also read: Rahul Gandhi claims Modi interview scripted: ‘PM is champion of corruption’

Rahul Gandhi claimed that in the Congress party, electoral decisions are taken by the Central Election Committee.

Both Amethi and Wayanad will go to polls on April 26.

There has been speculation that Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Rae Bareli, her mother Sonia Gandhi's seat.

Sonia Gandhi was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said Rahul Gandhi was not afraid of elections and the party would take a call on Amethi.

Also read: People want me to contest from Amethi: Vadra

“I am aware, tomorrow I am going to Wayanad to campaign. I think the CEC will take a call on that. Rahul Gandhi is not afraid of elections. He is a big fighter of this country...He has very good information as he has covered all over the country. I also said on record that NDA is not going to form its government, INDIA will form its government,” he said.

What Robert Vadra said?

Robert Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, recently said that a secular government should be formed in the country. On the question of contesting elections from Amethi, he said people from many parts of the country wanted him to enter the poll fray.

“The demand for me to represent this constituency is coming from different corners of the nation. People understand my hard work and want me to represent their constituency so that development can take place and problems faced by them get resolved,” said Vadra in reply to a question.

“Whether I am in politics or not, I will continue to work hard for the masses,” he added.

With inputs from ANI, PTI

