People want me to contest from Amethi: Vadra

AGRA Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra said that a secular government should be established in the country for which the INDIA bloc should be supported. On the question of contesting elections from Amethi, he said people from many parts of the country wanted him to enter the poll fray. Robert Vadra offering prayers at Bankey Behari Temple in Mathura on Monday. (HT Photo)

Vadra said this during his visit to the Bankey Behari Temple in Vrindavan on Monday. Accompanied by four-time MLA from Mathura, Pradeep Mathur, he paid obeisance to the deity and offered special prayers.

Interacting with the media, Robert Vadra said he prayed for peace and harmony in the country. “I wish my prayers for the nation are heard. My family is working for it and trying to understand problems faced by people and looking for solutions. People need to understand the hard work done by Rahul and Priyanka,” said Vadra.

Vadra had been in the news recently when he claimed that voters in Amethi wanted him to contest from there. Amethi had been a traditional seat of the Gandhi family, but Rahul Gandhi was defeated here in 2019 elections by BJP candidate Smriti Irani.

“The demand for me to represent this constituency is coming from different corners of the nation. People understand my hard work and want me to represent their constituency so that development can take place and problems faced by them get resolved,” said Vadra in reply to a question.

“Whether I am in politics or not, I will continue to work hard for the masses,” he added.

When asked about him and his family being tagged as “anti-Sanatan”, Vadra said this was the BJP’s way of doing politics.