Rajnath Singh to answer Opposition’s questions on China in Parliament today

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 08:59 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to address the Opposition’s questions in Parliament on situation at India-China border in Ladakh.

Rajnath Singh will comment on the border row in the upper house Rajya Sabha at 12pm.

The defence minister made a statement in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, where he said that tension at the border was bound to negatively affect bilateral relations between India and China.

China had engaged in aggressive behaviour and sought to unilaterally change the status quo at the border, he told the lower house.

“The amassing of the troops by China goes against our 1993 and 1996 agreements. Respecting and strictly observing the Line of Actual Control is the basis for peace and tranquillity in the border areas and explicitly recognised in both agreements. While our armed forces abide scrupulously by it, this has not been reciprocated by the Chinese side... In the recent incidents, this year, the violent conduct of Chinese forces has been in complete violation of all mutually agreed norms,” Singh said in Lok Sabha.

“The House should have full confidence that our armed forces will always rise to the challenge and do us all proud,” he added.

While he accused the Chinese of not honouring the existing border agreements and pacts between the two countries, China claimed on Wednesday that it was committed to maintaining peace.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the country has been honouring the agreements signed between China and India.