e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajnath Singh to make statement on India-China border issue in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

Rajnath Singh to make statement on India-China border issue in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

On Tuesday, the defence minister spoke in the Lok Sabha where he said that any serious situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh is bound to impact the bilateral relations between India and China.

india Updated: Sep 16, 2020 19:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Defence minister Rajnath Singh made a statement on India-China border issue in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh made a statement on India-China border issue in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
         

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday will make a statement on the India-China border issue in the Rajya Sabha.

On Tuesday, the defence minister spoke in the Lok Sabha where he said that any serious situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh is bound to impact the bilateral relations between India and China.

Also Read | China again engages in blame game against India on border tensions

“The amassing of the troops by China goes against our 1993 and 1996 agreements. Respecting and strictly observing the Line of Actual Control is the basis for peace and tranquillity in the border areas and explicitly recognised in both agreements. While our armed forces abide scrupulously by it, this has not been reciprocated by the Chinese side... In the recent incidents, this year, the violent conduct of Chinese forces has been in complete violation of all mutually agreed norms,” Singh said in the Lok Sabha.

Singh’s statement in the Lok Sabha triggered reactions from China. China claimed on Wednesday that it has been honouring agreements signed with India and is committed to maintaining peace in border areas.

“For the Chinese side, we have been honouring the agreements signed between China and India. We are committed to peace and stability in the border area,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said when asked to comment on Singh’s statement.

tags
top news
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Ban on export of PPE coveralls, hydroxychloroquine, sanitizers lifted
Ban on export of PPE coveralls, hydroxychloroquine, sanitizers lifted
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
US outlines sweeping plan to provide free Covid-19 vaccines
US outlines sweeping plan to provide free Covid-19 vaccines
Jaya Bachchan is doing politics over drug issue, says Jaya Prada
Jaya Bachchan is doing politics over drug issue, says Jaya Prada
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In