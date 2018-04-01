Remains of Indians killed by Islamic State in Iraq to arrive in India on Monday

The remains of 39 Indian construction workers captured and killed by the Islamic State group in northern Iraq were handed over to Indian authorities in Baghdad and will be flown home later Sunday.

Meanwhile, Union minister of state for external affairs V K Singh left for Iraq on Sunday to bring back the mortal remains of the Indians,officials said.

Indian ambassador Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit said the bodies had been taken to Baghdad International Airport and would be flown back on a military flight, arriving in India on Monday.

IS abducted and killed the workers shortly after seizing the northern city of Mosul in the summer of 2014. Iraqi authorities discovered the remains in a mass grave last year after retaking Mosul, and positively identified the bodies last month.

Arrangements in place to receive bodies in India

In Amritsar, authorities are making the required arrangements to receive the bodies expected to arrive by a special aircraft Monday afternoon.

“All necessary arrangements have been made to transport the mortal remains of 31 Indians killed in Iraq, who hail from different places in Punjab and Himachal, to their native places when the bodies reach tomorrow,” Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Kamaldeep Singh Sangha said Sunday.

Last month, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj had told Parliament that 40 Indians were abducted by ISIS from Mosul in Iraq in June 2014, but one of them escaped posing as a Muslim from Bangladesh. The remaining 39 were taken to Badoosh and killed, she had said.

Of the Indian citizens killed by the terrorist organisation, 27 belonged to Punjab while four hailed from Himachal Pradesh.

“As per the information we have received, the bodies are expected to reach the international airport at Amritsar at around 1:30 pm tomorrow,” Sangha told PTI over the phone.

According to the schedule, V K Singh will reach Amritsar followed by Patna and Kolkata to hand over bodies to the relatives, officials said.

Sangha said he held a meeting Saturday with various stake-holders involved in the process of smooth handing over of the bodies to the relatives. “Those who took part in the meeting included director of the Amritsar international airport, officials of the customs, immigration, CISF, police, IAF and bureau of civil aviation,” he said.

The Amritsar DC also spoke to his counterparts in other districts in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Arrangements for ambulances and other vehicles for ferrying the coffins to the native places have been made by the respective district administration with all necessary assistance extended by the authorities in Amritsar, he said.

(with PTI inputs)